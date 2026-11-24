Eighty people in Bishkek who recently converted to Islam have been presented with travel packages for Umrah, the minor pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. The Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.

The ceremony took place at the Imam Sarakhsi Mosque. The charity initiative was organized by a travel company in cooperation with SDMK. The packages were presented to 55 ethnic Russians and 25 ethnic Koreans.

❮ ❯ ✏️ Edit 1/3

Deputy Mufti Rafail Tatikov addressed the future pilgrims, offering them his blessings and wishing them a safe journey.

According to Madali Oitemirov, head of the travel company, the initiative aims to strengthen mutual understanding and harmony among representatives of different ethnic groups. The participants will have the opportunity to visit holy sites in Mecca and Medina.

Unlike Hajj, Umrah is not tied to specific dates in the Islamic calendar and can be performed at any time of the year.