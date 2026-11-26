More than 250 Kyrgyz pilgrims who traveled to Saudi Arabia for the minor Hajj (Umrah) through travel company Nur Umra Travel are unable to return home. Head of the Muftiyat’s Umrah Department Abdulaziz Tutashpaev announced at a press conference.

He said the muftiyat had established a commission to resolve the situation. With the assistance of a representative of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) and fellow Kyrgyz nationals, accommodation has been arranged for the pilgrims.

The authorities are now looking into purchasing airline tickets. The muftiyat hopes to arrange the return of all pilgrims to Kyrgyzstan within the next two days.

Earlier, more than 100 Kyrgyz citizens who had purchased travel packages from Nur Umra Travel got stranded in Tashkent while traveling to Saudi Arabia. Many of them did not have visas or airline tickets. The company’s head was detained on suspicion of fraud.

Related news Kyrgyzstan revokes Nur Umra Travel’s accreditation following Tashkent incident

Today, an interagency commission revoked the travel agency’s accreditation to organize Umrah trips for the 2026–2027 season.

The muftiyat noted that a significant increase in the number of pilgrims is expected in November and December. In this regard, citizens were urged to carefully check their documents and travel arrangements, take into account the situation in the Middle East and clarify in advance how their return home would be organized in the event of unforeseen circumstances.

It was also proposed that the possibility of arranging direct departures for pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan be considered, as this would make it easier to monitor the situation and provide assistance if problems arise.

Previously, 36 travel companies held muftiyat’s accreditation to organize Umrah trips. Following the revocation of Nur Umra Travel’s accreditation, the number has fallen to 35.