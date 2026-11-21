Kyrgyzstan plans to launch five direct air routes to European cities in spring 2027, Director of the State Tourism Development Agency Eduard Kubatov said in an interview with Kabar news agency.

According to him, negotiations are currently underway to establish air links with Frankfurt, Munich, Prague, Milan, London and Budapest. Representatives of Kyrgyzstan’s civil aviation authorities and airports are taking part in the discussions.

Eduard Kubatov noted that next year, Asman Airlines is expected to receive large aircraft for the first time. The carrier then plans to begin launching its own international routes.

The launch of air services between Kyrgyzstan and Europe is expected to take place in two stages.

First, European airlines, including Lufthansa, Air France and British Airways, are expected to begin operating flights to Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyz carriers will join them at a later stage.

“I firmly believe that five direct routes from Kyrgyzstan to Europe will be launched in 2027,” Eduard Kubatov said.

In addition to European destinations, Kyrgyzstan is considering launching direct flights to Tokyo, Seoul and Singapore.

Kyrgyzstan was officially removed from the European Union’s aviation blacklist in early June 2026. The country had been on the list since 2006.

Following the decision, Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, urged domestic airlines to expand their fleets and flight networks. He noted that Kyrgyz carriers now have all the necessary conditions to operate flights to Europe and face no restrictions on purchasing aircraft for this purpose.