The World Bank recommends that Kyrgyzstan review its international air service agreements and expand foreign airlines’ access to the country’s aviation market. According to experts, limited air connectivity contributes to high ticket prices and holds back tourism development.

The recommendations are outlined in the Country Private Sector Diagnostic for the Kyrgyz Republic, prepared by the World Bank in cooperation with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and published in November 2026.

The report’s authors note that Kyrgyzstan has considerable potential for developing mountain, ecotourism and adventure travel. However, limited access to international air travel makes it harder to attract visitors from countries whose tourists tend to spend more.

According to the experts, existing restrictions on air services may prevent new airlines from entering the market, limit the expansion of route networks and constrain flight frequencies.

The World Bank therefore proposes reviewing bilateral air service agreements with countries that are of greatest interest to Kyrgyzstan’s tourism sector.

In particular, it recommends removing excessive restrictions on the designation of airlines, opening of routes, flight frequencies, passenger capacity and airlines’ commercial rights.

The experts also propose introducing an open-skies policy on selected priority tourism routes. This would involve reducing regulatory and administrative barriers to foreign airlines entering the market and expanding their operations.

Greater competition and an increase in international flights are expected to improve Kyrgyzstan’s air connectivity and create more favourable conditions for attracting foreign tourists.

The report stresses that an increase in tourist arrivals alone does not guarantee a proportional rise in tourism revenue.