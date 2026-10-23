Two Chui Electric Grid Enterprise employees detained in bribery case

A deputy head and an inspector at the Chui Electric Grid Enterprise—a branch of the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK) OJSC—have been detained on suspicion of taking bribes.

According to the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), the employees had been systematically receiving money from a consumer over the course of a year in exchange for facilitating illegal connections to the power grid and enabling electricity consumption that bypassed both meters and official authorization documents. The state committee states that this caused damage to the state, though the specific amount has not been disclosed.

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The arrests were reportedly carried out on October 22 as part of a criminal investigation under Part 2 of Article 342 (Bribetaking) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Investigative proceedings are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the case and identify any other individuals who may be involved.