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Man detained in Bishkek for threatening minibus driver with pistol

12:42, 07 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

A man has been detained in Bishkek for threatening a minibus driver with an object resembling a pistol. A video of the incident has circulated on social media.

According to the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek, the incident occurred near the Eastern Bus Station, at the intersection of Osmonkul and Zhibek Zholu streets. The footage shows a man taking a pistol out of his bag and threatening the driver.

The incident was registered, and a pre-investigation check has been launched.

The man's identity was established. He was taken to the investigative service of the district police department.

The object seen in the video was seized. An inspection revealed that it was a signal pistol.

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