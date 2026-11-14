Bishkek City Council deputy Taalaibek Zhakypov remanded in custody

Taalaibek Zhakypov, a deputy of the Bishkek City Council, has been placed in pretrial detention facility No. 1, the Bishkek City Court reported.

According to the court, the Leninsky District Court ruled, following a motion by the investigative service of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district, to remand Zhakypov in custody until December 21.

Taalaibek Zhakypov is suspected of fraud. He was detained on October 23, 2026, but was later released under house arrest.