Bishkek City Council deputy detained, placed under house arrest

Bishkek City Council deputy Taalaibek Zhakypov has been detained on suspicion of fraud, local media reported.

The Bishkek City Court told 24.kg news agency that the defendant had been placed under house arrest until December 20. He was released in the courtroom.

"While under house arrest, Zh. T. M. is prohibited from leaving his place of residence daily between 10 p. m. and 6 a. m. The court has ordered him to appear upon the first summons from the investigation authorities or the court and prohibited him from leaving Bishkek without permission from an investigator or the court,” the court said.

Taalaibek Zhakypov is a businessman and member of the Bishkek City Council. He was elected to the council’s 28th and 29th convocations as a member of Zhany Kuch — New Force faction.

Media reports have linked him to construction company Megastroy KG, as well as firms involved in geological exploration and ostrich farming.

He was also involved in a fatal road accident in Bishkek on December 8, 2012, when he worked as an aide to MP Zhyrgalbek Samatov.

The Sverdlovsky District Court sentenced Zhakypov to 11 years in prison and ordered him to pay compensation to the victims.