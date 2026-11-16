Former MP Duishon Torokulov released from custody

Former member of the Zhogorku Kenesh Duishon Torokulov has been found guilty in a drug-related case. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek sentenced him to a fine of 100,000 soms and ordered his release from custody. The court told 24.kg news agency.

Torokulov’s actions were classified under Part 1 of Article 283 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The article provides for liability for the large-scale illegal possession and handling of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances without intent to sell them.

The court revoked the previously imposed pretrial detention measure and released him directly in the courtroom.

It should be recalled that the initial reports of Torokulov’s detention did not mention drugs. He was accused of involvement in an organized criminal group.

Duishon Torokulov served as a member of the sixth convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh, representing Bir Bol party. In 2021, he was detained on suspicion of involvement in a hostile takeover of a leather processing plant in Osh. The court later released him under house arrest, and he returned to work in Parliament. He is known in certain circles by the nickname Dushka.