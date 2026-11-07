Citizen of Kyrgyzstan sentenced in Tashkent for fake number plates

A 17-year-old teenager and a citizen of Kyrgyzstan have been sentenced in Tashkent in a case involving the forgery of vehicle number plates, Podrobno.uz reports.

According to the Main Internal Affairs Department of Tashkent, traffic police officers stopped a Malibu-2 car in Yunusabad district. The car was being driven by a 17-year-old.

An inspection revealed that the vehicle was equipped with a siren, flashing beacons and a special antenna. Its windshield also had illegal tinting. A number plate registered to another vehicle was found in the trunk.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers established that the teenager had previously driven a Kia equipped with similar devices and fake number plates. It turned out that he had purchased the counterfeit plates from a Kyrgyz citizen who had arranged for them to be manufactured abroad and then sold them in Uzbekistan. The foreign national was detained in Andijan region, where police seized evidence.

The Yunusabad District Criminal Court found the teenager guilty of illegally manufacturing, transferring or using vehicle registration or identification number plates, as well as forging them. He was fined 6.6 million Uzbek sums.

The citizen of Kyrgyzstan was also found guilty of forging number plates and involving a minor in unlawful activities. He was fined and subsequently ordered to be deported from Uzbekistan.