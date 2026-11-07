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Over 11.5 million soms illegally withdrawn from e-wallets, suspects detained

16:08, 07 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Four people have been detained in Bishkek on suspicion of illegally withdrawing more than 11.5 million soms from electronic wallets.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, the money was transferred through numerous electronic transactions. A criminal case has been opened in connection with the incident.

The ministry reported that four citizens were detained during investigative and search operations: Sh. A. T. and K. N. N., 22, and Sh. T. Sh. and T. B. A., 30.

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Investigative and operational activities are ongoing, the ministry said. Police are working to establish all the circumstances of the case, identify possible accomplices and determine the role of each detainee.

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