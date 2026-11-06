Suspect accused of causing bodily harm extradited to Kyrgyzstan from Spain

A citizen identified as A. A., who was wanted internationally, has been extradited from Spain to Kyrgyzstan through cooperation between the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan and the competent Spanish authorities.

According to investigators, the suspect inflicted bodily injuries on a victim, resulting in a prolonged health disorder, and then fled the country to evade criminal prosecution.

The suspect was brought to Kyrgyzstan accompanied by officers of the Kyrgyz Interior Ministry and handed over to the investigative authorities.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said it continues international cooperation to locate and extradite individuals who have fled abroad to evade criminal prosecution.