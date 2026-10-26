Former Health Minister Kanybek Dosmambetov placed under house arrest

Former Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Dosmambetov has been transferred from custody to house arrest, the Pervomaisky District Court in Bishkek told 24.kg news agency.

The decision to change his preventive measure was made on October 22. House arrest will remain in effect until November 9, 2026.

Kanybek Dosmambetov was detained on October 9 along with former First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kurvanbek Avazov in a corruption case. Dosmambetov was initially placed in a pretrial detention center.

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According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the investigation concerns alleged bribery on an especially large scale involving businesspeople and abuse of official position. Dosmambetov is suspected of corruption.

The investigation is ongoing. His guilt must be established by a court.

Before becoming health minister, Dosmambetov worked at the State Committee for National Security. From 2018 to 2020, he headed its Anti-Corruption Department. In 2020–2021, he served as deputy director of the SCNS Anti-Corruption Service, and from 2023 to 2025, he headed the committee’s department in Jalal-Abad region.