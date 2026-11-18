Two boys hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Chui region
10:23, 18 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
Two boys have been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds in Chui region, the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region confirmed the information.
The incident occurred on Tuesday in the village of Iskra. According to preliminary information, the teenagers, aged 11 and 13, were injured while a small-caliber rifle was fired.
Police said the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.