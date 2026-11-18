A man has been detained in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan on suspicion of shooting at passersby with an air rifle, leaving two minors injured. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

According to the police, on November 17, 2026, two teenagers were admitted to the Chui District Hospital with gunshot wounds, presumably inflicted by an air weapon.

The victims were born in 2013 and 2015. Following the report, police officers initiated an investigation.

As a result, a suspect, 24, was identified and taken into custody. He voluntarily surrendered a 4.5mm-caliber Hatsan AirTact air rifle to law enforcement officers.

Preliminary information indicates that the man confessed to going outside with the rifle on November 17 at approximately 6:30 p.m. and firing at people passing by.

The suspect has been placed in the temporary detention facility.

A pre-investigation check is currently underway to establish all the circumstances surrounding the incident.