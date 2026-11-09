Kyrgyz woman dies after stabbing in Istanbul

A Kyrgyz woman died after being stabbed in Istanbul, the Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the consulate, a conflict broke out between two Kyrgyz women in Aksaray district. During the altercation, one woman stabbed the other.

N. A., 35, sustained a fatal injury. The second Kyrgyzstani has been detained.

Police are investigating the incident.

Consular officials are clarifying the circumstances and maintaining contact with Turkish law enforcement authorities and the relatives of both women.

The victim's body has been sent to Kyrgyzstan.