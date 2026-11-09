Body of 14-year-old Amir, who went missing in Ala-Archa, found

The body of 14-year-old Amir Kunakunov, who went missing on November 7, has been found in Ala-Archa State Nature Park. His death has been confirmed.

Amir left home on the morning of November 7 and headed to Ala-Archa Nature Park, where a running competition was taking place. However, he was not allowed to participate because of his age. The teenager then set off alone toward Adygene Gorge.

That evening, the boy called the Ministry of Emergency Situations and reported that he had lost his way in the mountains. Contact with him was soon lost.

Rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, experienced mountaineers and volunteers joined the search operation. The teenager's backpack was subsequently found.

According to additional information, Amir's mobile phone registered a signal at 5:05 a.m. on November 8 in the area of Vostok village in Chui region.

Today, Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev held an online meeting and ordered an intensified search, with all available resources deployed, including drones and a helicopter.

According to preliminary information, the teenager died of hypothermia.