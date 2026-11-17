Turkish law enforcement authorities detained a Kyrgyz citizen suspected of killing a fellow national in Istanbul. Kyrgyz Consul General in Istanbul Chyngyz Toktobekov announced on November 17 at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration.

According to him, the case is being monitored by the Consulate General, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Kyrgyz Embassy in Turkey.

Toktobekov clarified that the suspect is a citizen of Kyrgyzstan and is currently in the custody of Turkish law enforcement authorities.

Consulate General staff met with the victim’s relatives and provided the necessary assistance in arranging the repatriation of her body to Kyrgyzstan.

The incident occurred on November 5 in Istanbul’s Aksaray district. During a conflict between two Kyrgyz women, a woman identified as A.N., 35, sustained a stab wound and died.

Another Kyrgyz citizen was detained on suspicion of committing the murder. Turkish law enforcement authorities are currently investigating the case.

The Consulate General maintained contact with Turkish law enforcement authorities and the relatives of both women. The victim’s body has already been repatriated to Kyrgyzstan.