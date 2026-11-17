A total of 3,649 various incidents have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of 2026, claiming 302 lives. Minister of Emergency Situations Kanatbek Chynybaev announced this at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration.

According to him, despite a decline in the overall number of incidents compared with last year, the death toll has increased by 24.

As of November 15, 2026, material damage caused by the reported incidents amounted to 1,269 billion soms, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

For comparison, 3,816 incidents were recorded during the same period in 2025, claiming 278 lives. Material damage amounted to 1,735 billion soms. Thus, the number of incidents decreased by 167, while material damage fell by 466 million soms.

The minister also reported that 42 emergencies had been registered in the country since the beginning of this year, claiming 42 lives. The damage amounted to 468,502 million soms.

During the same period last year, 14 emergencies were recorded, leaving 32 people dead, while the damage was estimated at 60 million soms.

A total of 2,709 fires have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of the year, 509 fewer than during the same period in 2025.

Material damage caused by fires amounted to 1,213 billion soms, down 518 million soms from last year’s figure.

Twenty-two people died in fires, compared with 46 in 2025. Another 30 people were injured, while five were rescued.

According to Kanatbek Chynybaev, emergency response teams have rescued 428 people since the beginning of the year. During the same period in 2025, 368 people received assistance.

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