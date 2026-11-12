Establishment of emergency child search system proposed in Kyrgyzstan

A proposal has been put forward to create an AMIR Alert system in Kyrgyzstan, with a petition launched on the website change.org.

The petition’s author was deeply shocked by a tragedy that occurred in the mountains of Chui region: 14-year-old Amir got lost and, finding himself in a dangerous situation, reached out for help by calling the 112 emergency service. Two days later, however, the teenager was found dead.

“This tragedy has deeply affected many of us and made us reflect on how important it is to provide timely assistance to children in danger. I grew up in Kyrgyzstan and now live in the United States, where the AMBER Alert system is in place. It enables authorities to quickly notify the public about missing children who may be in serious danger. I believe that introducing a similar system in Kyrgyzstan could help save many children’s lives,” the petition author wrote.

The proposed AMIR Alert system, named after Amir, would enable authorities to quickly notify thousands of people about missing children through mobile phones and other communication channels. This would help speed up searches, coordinate the efforts of rescue services, law enforcement agencies and the public, and, most importantly, increase children’s chances of being found alive.

The petition was launched on November 11 and has so far collected around 100 signatures.