Seven people trapped by snow on high-altitude pasture in Chatkal

Seven employees of a mining company who became stranded on a high-altitude pasture due to heavy snowfall have been rescued in Chatkal district, Jalal-Abad region, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At around 3:25 p.m. on November 11, authorities received a report that seven people — six men and one woman — had been stranded at Kichi-Sandyk pasture in Chandalash area of Kanysh-Kiya rural area following a sudden deterioration in the weather and heavy snowfall.

All seven were employees of a private company conducting mining operations in the area. Snow made the road impassable, preventing them from leaving the pasture on their own.

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Following the report, an emergency meeting was held with district civil protection services. It was decided to dispatch rescuers to assess the situation and evacuate the stranded workers.

At 5:01 p.m., three rescuers led by Major T. Egemberdiev, head of the Chatkal District Emergency Situations Department, set out for the site. They used an official vehicle and an unmanned aerial vehicle.

However, difficult road conditions and darkness prevented them from reaching the stranded workers. The rescuers were forced to turn back at 7:20 p.m.

The rescue operation was coordinated by Colonel Ch. Shekenov, head of the Emergency Situations Department for Jalal-Abad region.

On the morning of November 12, 12 horses were prepared in Kara-Shoro area to continue the rescue operation.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Emergency Situations on November 13, all seven people have been rescued.