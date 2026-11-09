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14-year-old boy goes missing in mountains of Chui region

09:56, 09 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

A 14-year-old boy Amir went missing in the mountains of Kyrgyzstan's Chui region on November 7.

According to his relatives, he left home at around 7 a. m., saying he was going to take part in a race in Ala-Archa.

However, he was not allowed to participate because of his age. He then headed towards the Adygene Gorge on his own. Eyewitnesses reportedly saw him at Electro campsite at around 2 p.m.

«At around 7–8 p.m., he called the Ministry of Emergency Situations and said he had lost his way. Contact with him was then lost. On November 8, rescuers and mountaineers joined the search. His backpack was found far from the location of his last call. There was also information that his phone signal was detected in Vostok village, Alamedin district, at 5:05 a.m. on November 8. No further trace of him has been found,» his relatives said.

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He was wearing a dark jacket, a purple hat and a black vest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact his sister at 0500871171.

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