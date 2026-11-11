Death of 14-year-old Amir: Three Emergency Ministry officials dismissed

Following the death of 14-year-old Amir Kunakunov in Ala-Archa Gorge, personnel changes have been made within the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Minister Kanatbek Chynybaev has been severely reprimanded, three officials have been dismissed, and the Military Prosecutor’s Office has opened a criminal case on negligence charges. The presidential administration reported.

At the instruction of the country’s leadership, the Department for Monitoring the Implementation of Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers reviewed the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death and the organization of the search-and-rescue operation.

As previously reported, at 7:02 p.m. on November 7, a call from 14-year-old Amir Kunakunov was received by the 112 emergency hotline. He said he had lost his way while descending in a mountainous area and asked rescuers for help.

However, the teenager could not be saved. His body was found on November 9 during search-and-rescue operations in the area of Electro Peak.

The inspection revealed serious shortcomings in the work of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

In particular, information about the incident was not promptly communicated to the heads of the ministry’s relevant units. Investigators also identified inadequate coordination between dispatch services and rescue teams, as well as shortcomings in the organization of the search operation.

Following the inspection, President Sadyr Japarov issued a severe reprimand to Minister of Emergency Situations Kanatbek Chynybaev for serious shortcomings in the organization of the ministry’s work and inadequate internal oversight.

By decisions of Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Almazbek Asanov and Head of the Ministry’s Crisis Management Center Aziz Egemberdiev were dismissed. Tynarbek Murashov, head of the State Center for Rescuer Training under the ministry, was also dismissed.

The Military Prosecutor’s Office has opened a criminal case on negligence charges.

As part of the investigation, the actions and omissions of the officials responsible within the Ministry of Emergency Situations will be given a legal assessment. Investigators will determine whether measures to save the teenager were taken promptly and comprehensively, and how the search operation was organized.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations has been instructed to address the shortcomings identified, improve its emergency response system, ensure reliable communications in mountainous areas and strengthen coordination among rescue units.

Particular attention must be paid to promptly deploying additional personnel and equipment in situations where people’s lives are at risk.

The presidential administration stressed that addressing the identified shortcomings and improving the emergency response system remain under the special supervision of the country’s leadership.

The leadership of Kyrgyzstan expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased teenager.