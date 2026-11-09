Two passenger trains collide in Egypt, casualties reported
Two passenger trains have collided in Egypt, leaving seven people dead and 110 injured, according to preliminary reports.
The collision occurred near the town of El-Ayyat, south of Cairo. A train traveling from Giza to Faiyum crashed into the rear of a train traveling from Cairo to Aswan. Several carriages derailed.
«The number of people injured in the train collision near El-Ayyat has risen to 110, while seven passengers have died,» Egypt's Ministry of Health said.