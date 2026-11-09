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Two passenger trains collide in Egypt, casualties reported

09:14, 09 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

Two passenger trains have collided in Egypt, leaving seven people dead and 110 injured, according to preliminary reports.

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The collision occurred near the town of El-Ayyat, south of Cairo. A train traveling from Giza to Faiyum crashed into the rear of a train traveling from Cairo to Aswan. Several carriages derailed.

«The number of people injured in the train collision near El-Ayyat has risen to 110, while seven passengers have died,» Egypt's Ministry of Health said.

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