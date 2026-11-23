Traffic in Boom Gorge was brought to a standstill the previous day following an accident involving a car transporter.

The collision involving the truck, a Hyundai Sonata and a Ford Focus occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on the 134th kilometer of Bishkek–Naryn–Torugart road.

According to the Traffic Safety Department of Chui region, three people were injured in the accident. They were taken to the Kemin District Hospital.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of the car transporter, traveling east, lost control, struck the central barrier and crossed into the oncoming lane, where the truck collided with Hyundai Sonata and Ford Focus.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the road accident.