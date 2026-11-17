A driver who hit a father and his daughter and fled the scene without providing assistance to the victims has been detained in Bishkek, the press service of the Patrol Police Department reported.

The accident occurred on November 12 at 6:44 a.m. near a house on Kurmanaliev Street. The driver hit two pedestrians — a father and his daughter — and then fled the scene.

According to preliminary police reports, the man attempted to cover his tracks by moving around the city, discarding his mobile phone SIM card and abandoning the vehicle.

To identify the driver, Patrol Police officers examined footage from the Safe City system, as well as surveillance cameras installed on streets, on residential buildings, on public transport and at other locations.

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The suspect was identified and detained on November 13. He was identified as S.I., 37. He was placed in a temporary detention facility.

According to updated information on the victims’ condition, the man underwent surgery for a leg fracture. His daughter was diagnosed with a brain contusion, and her condition has since been stabilized.

Both victims are currently under medical supervision and receiving the necessary treatment.

The Patrol Police Department reminds motorists that in the event of an accident involving injured people, drivers are required to immediately call an ambulance and the police, provide whatever assistance they can and remain at the scene.

Under Part 3 of Article 312 of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan, violation of traffic regulations resulting in particularly serious bodily harm through negligence is punishable by imprisonment for five to eight years.