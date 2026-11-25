Six people injured in bus-truck collision in Bishkek
Six people, including a child, were injured in a traffic accident involving a passenger bus and a truck in Bishkek. The Emergency Medicine Center told 24.kg news agency.
According to medical personnel, the emergency call was received at 7:43 a.m. The first ambulance crew arrived at the scene at 7:53 a.m.
A total of five ambulance crews were deployed to provide medical assistance to the injured.
Preliminary reports indicate that six people, including one child, were injured. The child was taken to hospital before the ambulance crews arrived.
Following examinations and medical assistance, the ambulance crews reported the following:
- One victim with contused and lacerated wounds to the eyebrow area and upper lip was admitted to the maxillofacial surgery department.
- Three victims with traumatic brain injuries and contused and lacerated soft tissue wounds to the head were admitted to the neurotrauma department of the National Hospital.
- One victim, the 43-year-old bus driver, suffered a compression injury to the muscles of his left lower leg and a soft tissue contusion around his right ankle. He received outpatient treatment.