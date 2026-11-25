Six people, including a child, were injured in a traffic accident involving a passenger bus and a truck in Bishkek. The Emergency Medicine Center told 24.kg news agency.

According to medical personnel, the emergency call was received at 7:43 a.m. The first ambulance crew arrived at the scene at 7:53 a.m.

A total of five ambulance crews were deployed to provide medical assistance to the injured.

Preliminary reports indicate that six people, including one child, were injured. The child was taken to hospital before the ambulance crews arrived.

Following examinations and medical assistance, the ambulance crews reported the following: