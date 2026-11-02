Passenger killed in road accident involving Uzbek national in Batken region

A passenger was killed in a collision involving two cars in Kadamdzhai district, Batken region. The Batken regional division of the Main Traffic Safety Department reported.

The accident occurred on the 183rd kilometer of Osh–Razzakov road, near Min-Chynar village in Ak-Turpak aiyl aimak.

The vehicles involved were a Chevrolet Cobalt driven by a 45-year-old Uzbek national and a Daewoo Tico driven by a 43-year-old resident of Kadamdzhai district.

As a result of the collision, a 36-year-old passenger from Kadamdzhai district died at the scene. The driver was taken to the Batken Regional Combined Hospital.

The incident was registered. An investigation is underway.

In the first nine months of 2026, Kyrgyzstan recorded 3,624 road accidents, which claimed 572 lives, including 88 children. Another 5,519 people were injured.