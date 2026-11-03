521 road accidents involving buses registered in Bishkek since beginning of year

Since the beginning of 2026, 521 traffic accidents involving buses have been registered in the capital. The chief engineer of the second motor depot of the municipal enterprise Bishkek City Transport Bakyt Tabaldiev said to Kabar news agency.

In 244 cases, public transport drivers were found guilty, and in another 272 — other road users.

According to the representative of the municipal enterprise, if the bus driver is to blame for an accident, the amount of damage caused to the vehicle is calculated, which they must compensate. Depending on the severity of the violation, disciplinary measures may be taken against the driver — deprivation of bonuses, reprimand or dismissal.

Bakyt Tabaldiev also commented on three accidents involving buses that occurred in recent days. In one case, a driver was found guilty of driving while intoxicated. The second incident remains under investigation. In the third case, according to preliminary information, the driver suffered a seizure. The circumstances of this accident are also being clarified.

There are 86 bus routes and 26 minibus routes serving suburban destinations in Bishkek.