Eleven people were killed when a passenger bus collided with a truck in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, Khaleej Times reported, citing a statement by the UAE Ministry of Interior.

The accident occurred on Al Watan Road. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene immediately after receiving reports of the collision. Ambulance teams and civil defence personnel took part in the rescue operation.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision. The Ministry of Interior said the findings would be made public once the investigation is complete.