Four killed in crash involving four сars in Talas region

At least four people have been killed in a road accident involving four vehicles in Talas region. Three of the victims were members of the same family, according to preliminary reports.

The accident occurred near the village of Zhon-Aryk at around 3:12 p.m. on November 5.

The vehicles involved were a Kia, Toyota Camry, Honda Civic and Honda Accord.

Three relatives traveling in the Kia died in the crash. One other person was also reported killed, while at least two people were injured.

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The circumstances of the collision, the identities of those killed and the severity of the injuries are being clarified.

No official information on the cause of the accident has been released so far.