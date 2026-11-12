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Fatal road accident reported near Bishkek

11:08, 12 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

A serious road accident has occurred in Chui region. According to preliminary reports, two vehicles collided near the villages of Sadovoye and Aleksandrovka.

Eyewitnesses report that the vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. They say there were fatalities.

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The exact number of people killed or injured is not yet known. The cause of the collision and the circumstances surrounding the accident also remain unknown.

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