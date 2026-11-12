Fatal road accident reported near Bishkek
11:08, 12 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
A serious road accident has occurred in Chui region. According to preliminary reports, two vehicles collided near the villages of Sadovoye and Aleksandrovka.
Eyewitnesses report that the vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. They say there were fatalities.
The exact number of people killed or injured is not yet known. The cause of the collision and the circumstances surrounding the accident also remain unknown.