24 people killed in bus-truck collision in India

At least 24 people have been killed in a collision of a bus and a container truck in India’s Assam state, near Kaziranga National Park, The Sun reported.

Local authorities said children and the bus driver were among those killed.

The bus veered off the road following the collision. Bystanders gathered at the scene and tried to help the injured.

HTML/iframe блок

Assam Minister Atul Bora described the incident as one of the deadliest road accidents in the state’s history. He said police were investigating the cause of the collision.

The minister added that, according to eyewitnesses, the bus had been traveling at high speed shortly before the crash.