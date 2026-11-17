A total of 45 road accidents involving domestic livestock were registered in Kyrgyzstan in the first 10 months of 2026. Five people were killed and another 60 sustained injuries of varying severity.

The regional breakdown is as follows:

Chui region — 7 accidents, 2 fatalities and 11 people injured;

Issyk-Kul region — 11 accidents, 14 people injured;

Naryn region — 3 accidents, 1 fatality and 5 people injured;

Osh region — 6 accidents, 1 fatality and 10 people injured;

Jalal-Abad region — 13 accidents, 16 people injured;

Batken region — 5 accidents, 1 fatality and 4 people injured.

The Main Traffic Safety Department of the Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan is urging livestock owners to exercise greater control over their animals, particularly at night, not to leave them unattended, and to prevent them from wandering onto roadways.