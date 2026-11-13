Driver thrown from car in crash on Osh–Aravan road

A Changan vehicle was involved in a road accident on Osh–Aravan road. The car overturned several times, throwing the driver several meters from the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses told 24.kg news agency journalist that the car was moving at high speed. At one point, the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over several times.

Блок YouTube

Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations came to the injured driver’s aid. They were returning from a training exercise and happened to be near the crash site.

Rescuers provided first aid to the driver before handing him over to an ambulance crew that arrived at the scene.

The driver’s condition and the circumstances of the accident are being clarified.