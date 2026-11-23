Tourism workers in Kyrgyzstan earn significantly less than their counterparts in neighbouring countries. Average wages in the sector are about 20 percent lower than in Uzbekistan and more than 40 percent lower than in Kazakhstan, according to a study by the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The Country Private Sector Diagnostic for the Kyrgyz Republic, published in November 2026, found that average salaries in Kyrgyzstan’s tourism industry are approximately 30 percent below the national average.

Experts note that low wages are one of the obstacles to tourism development, particularly in mountainous and remote areas.

The shortage of qualified mountain guides, trekking guides, rescuers, emergency response personnel and trained hospitality professionals is especially acute.

According to the World Bank, low pay makes it difficult to attract and retain specialists whose work directly affects tourist safety and the quality of services.

The problem is compounded by the seasonal nature of employment. Many tourism businesses operate at full capacity for only a few months a year, limiting employees’ opportunities to earn a stable income and build professional experience.

In addition, the country lacks sufficient opportunities for specialized training and internationally recognized professional certification.

Experts stress that developing mountain and adventure tourism requires not only building hotels and improving infrastructure but also training qualified personnel.

This is particularly important for ensuring the safety of mountain climbing, trekking and other high-risk outdoor activities.

The shortage of trained specialists limits tourism companies’ ability to offer higher-value, quality services, operate year-round and attract international visitors with greater spending power.

At the same time, Kyrgyzstan has considerable tourism potential. Mountains cover about 94 percent of the country’s territory, and its diverse natural landscapes offer opportunities to develop ecotourism, mountain tourism and adventure travel.

According to the study, international tourism receipts in Kyrgyzstan exceeded $1 billion in 2024. However, the growth in tourist arrivals has not yet been matched by a comparable increase in revenue for businesses providing travel services.

The World Bank says that developing the sector requires improving the business environment, expanding professional training opportunities and creating conditions to attract qualified specialists.