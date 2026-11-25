A visitor center is set to be constructed within the Sary-Chelek Biosphere Reserve, with plans to pave roads leading to the lake and introduce electric buses. Eduard Kubatov, head of the State Agency for Tourism Development, told journalists.

According to Kubatov, the visitor center will feature restrooms, a coworking space, a coffee shop, a retail store, laundry facilities, and guest rooms for those wishing to stay overnight.

Roads within the Sary-Chelek area—including the route to the lake—are slated for paving to reduce dust.

Twenty electric buses will be provided to transport tourists around the reserve.

These vehicles will operate along three designated routes, functioning much like an urban public transport system. Visitors will be able to pay for park admission and transport fares using QR codes.

The buses will take tourists to the lake, where they can get off and explore the surrounding area and local attractions. There will be no parking areas along the shore, and access to the lake by private vehicles will be restricted.

The system is scheduled to be launched in 2027.

Sary-Chelek is a high-altitude lake located in Jalal-Abad region, situated within the biosphere reserve of the same name. It is one of Kyrgyzstan’s most renowned natural landmarks and is part of a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.