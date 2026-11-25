Kyrgyzstan will soon launch its national digital tourism platform, Visit Kyrgyz. Eduard Kubatov, head of the State Agency for Tourism Development, told journalists.

According to him, IT specialists from the state institutions Kyzmat and Tunduk are completing work on the platform, which is now in the final stages of development.

The platform will feature a national tourism website and information about tourist attractions, routes, companies and services. Users will also be able to book accommodation and other services, arrange rentals, and plan logistics and transportation.

In addition, tourists will be able to obtain the necessary permits electronically. These will include permits to climb peaks over 7,000 meters, enter border areas and obtain other administrative documents required by visitors.

Kubatov said the platform was designed to cover the entire travel experience, from crossing the state border to traveling around the country, accommodation, meals and returning home.

Snow leopard will become symbol of tourism brand

According to the agency head, Visit Kyrgyz will serve not only as a digital platform but also as the country’s national tourism brand.

The developers decided to use the name Visit Kyrgyz without the words “stan” or “Republic”. The snow leopard, a national symbol of Kyrgyzstan, was chosen as the logo.

Eduard Kubatov explained that the brand was developed with foreign tourists’ associations in mind. According to specialists, the snow leopard evokes images of a mountainous country, strength, courage and the distinct identity of its people.

The agency head added that the national Visit Kyrgyz tourism stand had received positive feedback at international exhibitions in Berlin, Paris, London and Tokyo.