Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kyrgyzstan Abylkair Skakov.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s press service, the parties discussed prospects for Kyrgyzstan—Kazakhstan cooperation in the political, trade and economic, transit and transport, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Particular attention was paid to modernizing checkpoints along the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border and improving their infrastructure to increase throughput capacity. The sides also discussed measures to strengthen trade and economic ties and promote joint investment and trade projects.

Jeenbek Kulubaev stressed the importance of timely implementation of agreements reached at the highest and high levels.