Chairman of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan Almambet Shykmamatov met with Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kyrgyzstan Abylkair Skakov.

According to the State Tax Service, the meeting focused on current issues of bilateral cooperation between the tax authorities of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. Particular attention was paid to sharing experience in tax administration, introducing digital technologies and improving tax procedures.

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The participants highlighted the importance of further strengthening cooperation between the tax authorities of the two countries, including through working consultations and the exchange of practical experience on issues of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their interest in continuing constructive dialogue on the areas discussed.