Children under the age of 16 will be prohibited from registering on social media platforms in Kazakhstan. Members of the Kurultai are considering a draft law on online platforms and mass media in its first reading.

The bill includes a provision banning users under 16 from registering on online platforms. Messaging apps are to be exempt from the restriction.

Platform owners and their local representatives will also be required to verify users’ ages.

“Particular attention is being paid to ensuring children’s safety in the digital environment. Currently, children’s access to information on platforms, including harmful and destructive content, is virtually unrestricted. Therefore, we propose banning children under the age of 16 from registering on online platforms,” Minister of Culture and Information Arman Kyrykbaev said during a parliamentary session.

According to him, the ban will not apply to messaging apps intended for interpersonal communication or for keeping in touch with parents and teachers.

The restriction will apply only to registration on online platforms. The draft law does not specify how users’ ages will be verified or what will happen to accounts already created by children under 16.