Kyrgyzstan is attracting an increasing number of foreign tourists, but the rise in visitor numbers is not matched by a comparable increase in revenue for hotels and tourism companies. This is the conclusion reached by experts from the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The findings are outlined in the Country Private Sector Diagnostic for the Kyrgyz Republic, published in November 2026.

According to the report, international tourism receipts exceeded $1 billion in 2024, while the tourism industry’s gross output reached approximately $1.25 billion.

In 2025, tourism’s gross value added exceeded $847 million, equivalent to 3.8 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s gross domestic product.

Despite this positive trend, experts point to a serious structural problem. A significant share of tourist arrivals consists of short visits by citizens of neighboring countries, transit visitors, cross-border travelers and people visiting relatives.

Such visitors generally spend relatively little on formal accommodation and tourism services.

As a result, an increase in the number of foreign visitors does not translate into proportional revenue growth for hotels, tour operators and other businesses in the sector.

Seasonality is another challenge. A large share of tourism activity is concentrated in certain months, limiting businesses’ ability to generate stable income throughout the year.

The World Bank notes that Kyrgyzstan has considerable potential to develop higher-value tourism. Mountains cover about 94 percent of the country’s territory, while its natural landscapes and cultural heritage offer opportunities for a wide range of experiences for international visitors.

Experts identify ecotourism and adventure tourism, mountain travel, yurt camps, small nature-based hotels and year-round tourism complexes as promising areas.

However, their development is hampered by difficulties in obtaining permits and accessing land, inadequate transport links, power outages, insufficient water supply and sewage infrastructure, as well as waste collection problems.

Limited international air connectivity also makes it harder to attract tourists from countries whose residents are willing to spend more on travel.

In addition, the sector faces a shortage of qualified guides, hotel staff and specialists in tourist safety.

Experts say Kyrgyzstan needs not only to increase the number of foreign visitors but also to create conditions that encourage them to stay longer and spend more within the country.

According to the World Bank and IFC, removing the main barriers to nature-based tourism development could attract up to $220 million in private investment over the medium term.

The figure represents potential investment, however, and not funding that has already been approved. Its realization will depend on the implementation of the necessary reforms.