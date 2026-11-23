Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan plan to increase bilateral trade turnover to $3 billion by 2030, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan reported.

On November 23, Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov met with Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kyrgyzstan, Abylkair Skakov.

The sides discussed the current state of trade and economic cooperation, prospects for increasing bilateral trade, expanding investment ties and implementing joint projects.

According to the ministry, Kazakhstan remains one of Kyrgyzstan’s key trading partners. Between 2021 and 2025, trade turnover between the two countries increased 2.3-fold.

In January–August 2026, bilateral trade reached $1.4 billion.

The participants stressed the need to continue joint efforts to achieve the goal set by the presidents of the two countries: increasing trade turnover to $3 billion by 2030.

Bakyt Sydykov noted the high level of bilateral relations and the importance of further strengthening the economic partnership.

Following the talks, both sides expressed interest in expanding trade ties, developing investment cooperation and implementing mutually beneficial initiatives.