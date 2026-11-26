The event was attended by representatives of Kyrgyz government agencies, the diplomatic corps and international organizations.

The ambassador emphasized the close ties between the two nations, noting that relations between the countries are defined not by geographical distance but by shared history, culture and people-to-people connections.

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He said that Kazakhstan had gone through several stages of state-building since gaining independence and was now continuing large-scale political and economic reforms.

Skakov recalled that under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan was pursuing a course of political modernization. A new Constitution was adopted in a nationwide referendum in March 2026 and came into force on July 1. It provides for a restructured system of government, including a unicameral parliament known as the Kurultai, the institution of vice president and the People’s Council of Kazakhstan.

Economic modernization is also underway, focusing on diversifying production, developing transport and digital infrastructure, attracting investment and introducing artificial intelligence.

The diplomat devoted particular attention to Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan relations, describing Kyrgyzstan as a close and brotherly country. He noted that during his tenure in the republic, he had traveled more than 4,500 kilometers and visited various regions.

“My most valuable impressions have come from meeting people — their openness, sincerity and the sense of kinship that emerges through communication,” Abylkair Skakov said.

According to the ambassador, the strength of relations between the two countries is reflected not only in political dialogue but also in cultural initiatives, educational exchanges, and joint projects involving businesses and young people.

He cited the monuments to Abai in Bishkek and Manas in Astana, as well as the Golden Bridge of Friendship dedicated to Chingiz Aitmatov and Mukhtar Auezov, as symbols of friendship between the two nations.

Speaking about economic cooperation, Skakov said Kazakhstan’s direct investments in Kyrgyzstan had reached $1.5 billion. In 2025, bilateral trade increased by 33 percent to $2.4 billion.

“Our common goal is to raise this figure to $3 billion,” the ambassador stressed.

He expressed confidence that further development of investment cooperation, industrial collaboration, transport links and border infrastructure would help unlock even greater potential in bilateral relations.

Kyrgyz State Secretary Arslan Koichiev, addressing the event participants, congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on their national holiday on behalf of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He noted that over 35 years of independence, Kazakhstan had made significant progress in political and socio-economic reforms and strengthened its position on the international stage.

Koichiev recalled that Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan would mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year.

Over this period, he said, bilateral cooperation had reached its highest level, that of strategic partnership and alliance. A major milestone was the signing of the Treaty on Deepening and Expanding Allied Relations in 2024.

The state secretary also stressed the need for government agencies in both countries to work actively to implement agreements reached by their presidents and further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

He noted that intensive high-level political contacts had contributed to the growth of trade and economic ties. In 2025, bilateral trade amounted to $2,405 billion, a 1.6-fold increase.

The presidents of the two countries have set a target of increasing bilateral trade to $3 billion by 2030. To achieve this goal, the two sides signed a detailed roadmap in August last year.

Arslan Koichiev also highlighted cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including joint concerts, exhibitions, film festivals, touring performances and events marking anniversaries of prominent cultural figures from both countries.

Kazakhstan’s participation in the 6th World Nomad Games, he added, had also helped bring the two peoples closer together.