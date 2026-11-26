Kyrgyzstan has ranked 65th in the CEOWORLD Travel Safety Ranking 2027, which lists the safest countries in the world for tourists.

The ranking’s authors assessed factors such as public safety, stability and a calm environment.

Among Central Asian countries, Uzbekistan recorded the best result, ranking 270th. Kazakhstan placed 44th, Turkmenistan 57th and Tajikistan 73rd.

Singapore topped the ranking, while Haiti took the last place.