Three MFA officials awarded rank of Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary

President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree conferring the diplomatic rank of Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic upon Kairat Tursunkulov, Almaz Bukalaev, and Aktilek Musaeva, the Presidential Administration reported.

Kairat Tursunkulov serves as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. He previously headed the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and held positions in the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as Kyrgyz diplomatic missions in Germany, Austria, and Belgium.

❮ ❯ ✏️ Edit 3/3 Kairat Tursunkulov

Almaz Bukalaev is Kyrgyzstan’s National Coordinator for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Prior to this, he served as Director of the MFA Consular Department and was involved in developing the country’s international cooperation.

Aktilek Musaeva previously served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to China. In October 2026, President Japarov signed a decree releasing her from this post.