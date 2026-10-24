USD87.45EUR97.86RUB1.08
24.kg

Three MFA officials awarded rank of Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary

20:22, 24 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree conferring the diplomatic rank of Envoy Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic upon Kairat Tursunkulov, Almaz Bukalaev, and Aktilek Musaeva, the Presidential Administration reported.

Kairat Tursunkulov serves as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. He previously headed the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and held positions in the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as Kyrgyz diplomatic missions in Germany, Austria, and Belgium.

1792825397976-bbcce783-d531-4860-afe4-af784cc1b8ba-362759jpg-optimized.webp

 

1792825398669-d292cb30-ae51-4abb-a514-f673916c4f6c-image-1png-optimized.webp

 

1792825399029-d0566673-9dd1-4b1b-8a29-830eb35d9d05-img-20261009-wa0037jpg-optimized.webp

 

3/3
Kairat Tursunkulov

Almaz Bukalaev is Kyrgyzstan’s National Coordinator for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Prior to this, he served as Director of the MFA Consular Department and was involved in developing the country’s international cooperation.

Aktilek Musaeva previously served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to China. In October 2026, President Japarov signed a decree releasing her from this post.

Related Articles

24.kg
ADVERTISING SERVICES

CONTACTS

Address: Kyrgyzstan, 720021, Bishkek, Tynystanov st., 197/1.

SOCIAL MEDIA

TelegramYouTubeWhatsAppFacebookInstagram

© News Agency «24.kg» - News of Kyrgyzstan. All rights reserved. All information posted on this website is intended for personal use only and may not be distributed without the written permission of NA «24.kg». The editorial team is not responsible for the content of reprinted materials and statements of individuals. +18