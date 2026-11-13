New General Director appointed at National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC

Rustam Sakiev has been appointed General Director of the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK) OJSC. The company’s Board of Directors made the decision, the Ministry of Energy announced.

Today, November 13, Deputy Minister of Energy Mirlan Parkhanov introduced the new head to the company’s staff.

During the meeting, he outlined the company’s primary objectives, including ensuring a reliable power supply for consumers, modernizing electrical grids, implementing investment projects, and developing the nation’s energy infrastructure.

Particular emphasis was placed on maintaining the stability of the energy system during the autumn-winter period, ensuring timely repairs, improving the quality of customer service, and integrating digital technologies.

Rustam Sakiev has been working in Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector since 2011. He is a graduate of the I. Razzakov Kyrgyz State Technical University, where he specialized in power supply systems.

Prior to this, NENK was led by Ilgiz Sydygaliev. On November 2, the Board of Directors relieved him of his duties as he moved on to a new position.

The National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK) OJSC is responsible for the transmission and distribution of electricity, as well as the operation, maintenance, and development of the country’s electrical grids.