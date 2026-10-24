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Teenager killed in Lexus collision with motor scooter in Bishkek

11:09, 24 October 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency

A 16-year-old teenager riding a motor scooter was killed in a road accident in Bishkek on October 24, the capital’s Main Internal Affairs Department reported.

The accident occurred at around 1:50 a.m. at the intersection of Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue and Moskovskaya Street.

According to police, a 25-year-old man driving a Lexus LX 570 was heading south along Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue and allegedly ran a red light. The vehicle collided with a motor scooter traveling east along Moskovskaya Street.

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The impact threw the scooter and its rider into another vehicle.

The teenage scooter rider died at the scene.

A criminal case has been opened under Part 3 of Article 312 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

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The Lexus driver was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Investigators are working to establish all the circumstances of the accident. The investigation is ongoing.

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