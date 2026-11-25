Suspects in a robbery involving the theft of $988,500 and 200,000 soms from a foreign national have been detained in Bishkek. Several alleged participants were arrested abroad, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to the ministry, the robbery took place on November 17 at around 4 p.m. Four unidentified individuals entered a building in the capital. Threatening the foreign national with an object resembling a pistol and using physical force, they took his black bag and mobile phones. The bag contained cash and the victim’s passport.

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The foreign national said that acquaintances had given him the money to deliver to a logistics company. According to him, the funds were intended for the purchase of vehicles.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 207 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Robbery).

During operational and investigative activities, police officers examined footage from surveillance cameras installed as part of the Safe Country project. This helped identify the vehicles used by the suspects, their associates and their movements after the robbery.

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Three Kyrgyz citizens were detained in Bishkek: A.E., 55; L.L., 30; and N.A., 26. They were placed in a temporary detention facility.

Several other individuals who had fled Kyrgyzstan were detained in a foreign country.

The Interior Ministry identified them as M.B., 23; S.N., 25; I.D., 35; H.I., 30; and B.A., 24. The list also included the initials K.B. twice, both times with the year of birth given as 2008. The ministry did not specify the country where the arrests took place.

Related news Foreign national robbed of $1 million in Bishkek

During the investigation, police found and seized part of the stolen money. A black bag containing $300,000 was discovered in a house in the village of Novopokrovka, Issyk-Ata district. Another $100,000 was found in a car belonging to one of the suspects.

In addition, $410,000 was found under a shipping container in one of the villages in Chui region.

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The total amount of recovered money is $810,000. The investigation is ongoing.