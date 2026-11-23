Rescuers assisted a tourist who injured his leg while descending in Ala-Archa State Nature Park, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The incident occurred when a man, 30, was descending from Ratsek Hut and injured his leg along the way. Despite the injury, he managed to reach Sharkyratma area and called the emergency number 112 for help.

The Edelweiss rescue team was dispatched to the scene. Together with the people accompanying the man, rescuers helped him reach a safe location.

According to the ministry, the man’s condition is stable.

Rescuers remind tourists to follow mountain safety rules and take weather conditions into account before setting out on hikes.